Tuesday morning forecast March 23rd

Local Forecast

Conditions will continue warming on the Central Coast, but cool slightly on the South Coast Tuesday. Temperatures will range from the mid 60s to low 70s.

Gusty north winds will continue in the morning, but calm quite a bit by mid-morning. A wind advisory on the South Coast and in the Santa Barbara County mountains will expire at 9:00 am. Gusts will reach 45 to 50 mph. An advisory in the Ventura County mountains will expire at noon with similar wind speeds.

By the afternoon, northeasterly winds will pick up speed. An advisory will begin on the Central Coast at noon, ending at 8:00 pm. It will begin at 8:00 pm in the Ventura County valleys, and end at noon Wednesday. Moderate Santa Ana winds will continue through Wednesday early morning before calming by mid-morning.

Temperatures will continue warming in most areas on Wednesday with offshore winds. They will decrease by several degrees Thursday with onshore flow from an inside slider moving south from Canada.

A marine layer will develop overnight Thursday into Friday, but skies will gradually clear. Temperatures jump back up over the weekend under a ridge of high pressure, putting many areas well above average in the 70s.

Conditions cool a few degrees again Monday with a weak trough.