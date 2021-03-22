Monday morning forecast March 22nd

Local Forecast

Temperatures are warming up 3 to 6 degrees Monday, ranging from the mid 60s on the Central Coast to the mid 70s on the South Coast. Skies will be bright with few clouds.

Northwest to north winds may be gusty at times through Tuesday. There is a wind advisory until 9:00 am Tuesday on the South Coast and the Santa Barbara County mountains. Winds will be between 20 to 30 mph, and gusts may reach 45 to 50 mph.

A wind advisory will start on the Central Coast at noon and run through 8:00 pm with gusts up to 40 mph. Lastly, an advisory will start in the Ventura County mountains at 3:00 pm and run until 3:00 pm Tuesday with gusts up to 50 mph.

There is a slight chance of drizzle on the north slopes of mountains overnight into Tuesday because of an inside slider moving from the Pacific Northwest. Otherwise, coasts will be dry.

Winds diminish Tuesday during the morning hours. Then, a Santa Ana wind event will start up in Ventura County by evening, lasting through Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will be well above average Wednesday, reaching the 70s in many areas with offshore winds.

Temperatures take a dive Thursday and Friday with an inside slider moves in from Canada. Skies will be partly cloudy and a decent marine layer may develop overnight into Friday on the Central Coast.

There will be a rapid warm-up into the weekend with temperatures again reaching above average.