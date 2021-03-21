Sunday Evening Forecast

Local Forecast

More wind across the region as more storms march ashore to our north. We are seeing a fairly widespread Wind Advisory as the winds could exceed 35 mph below passes and canyons. The Wind advisory will likely expire late Sunday for the Central Coast, but linger in to early Monday morning for portions of Santa Barbara County. Look for more chilly temperatures as well. Lows will be in the 30's and 40's with afternoon highs mostly in the low to mid 60's. The Santa Barbara South Coast will see slightly warmer temperatures with more breezy north winds expected.

Looking ahead, more bands of moisture will drift south as storms push onshore in the Pacific Northwest. We could see a shower or two develop in our eastern areas along north facing slopes on Tuesday, but this is a long shot. A quick burst of mild Santa Ana winds will develop on Wednesday which will help to warm everyone up to near and even slightly above normal temperatures. This will be short lived and another storm system dives south and pushes more clouds and chilly air back in to the region for Thursday and Friday. In fact, the marine layer will likely deepen just enough by Friday that we could see some drizzle along the coast, especially the farther south you go. High pressure will then slowly build in to next weekend bringing more sunshine and warmer temperatures.