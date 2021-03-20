Saturday Evening Forecast March 20th

Local Forecast

Storm system is bring in spotty showers and mountain snow for portions of Northern California. We did manage to see a few drops in Central California and it was another cool day. Winds will continue to be gusty for most areas and wind advisory is in effect for portions of Santa Barbara County through early Sunday. Temperatures for the overnight will be pretty chilly once again with lows in the 30's and 40's. Highs on Sunday will warm only in to the 60's for most areas.

Looking ahead, more wind from the north is possible through early next week. Temperatures will stay on the cool side with highs in the low to mid 60's. Because of the northerly winds, the Santa Barbara South Coast will likley be warmer with highs in the low 70's. Winds will turn more northeast by mid week and usher in a moderate Santa Ana and temperatures should warm to above normal. By Thursday, another weak storm system pushes in a few clouds and cooler temperatures as we head toward and in to next weekend