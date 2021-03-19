Friday morning forecast March 19th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are cooling slightly north of Point Conception with the passing cold front, but warming slightly on the South Coast. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

After a delayed start in San Luis Obispo County, rain showers will linger across the Central Coast, possibly brushing across the South Coast. The front will continue to move further east through the day. Then, flow will turn northwesterly with breezy winds.

Flow turns northerly Saturday with a shortwave trough. Winds will be gusty at times, mainly across Santa Barbara County. Skies will clear and temperatures will stay below average.

By Sunday, a tilt trough will move over California, creating a weak Santa Ana wind event in Ventura County.

Conditions warm through next week, reaching above normal by Wednesday. Northerly winds will be gusty at times early next week before they turn northeasterly on Wednesday. Then, a Santa Ana wind event could pick up again in Ventura County.

Temperatures will cool significantly Thursday with an inside slider, or trough on the border of California and Nevada.