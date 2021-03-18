Thursday morning forecast March 18th

Local Forecast

It's a cloudy start Thursday across the region, but temperatures are continuing to warm by a couple of degrees. Temperatures will be near normal in the 60s.

A cold front is working its way down California. There's a slight chance of rain showers north of Point Conception by the afternoon, lasting through Friday morning. Rainfall totals are expected to be under a quarter of an inch in most coastal areas, but could reach a half of an inch in mountain and foothill areas.

There's a slim chance of rain showers brushing across the South Coast Friday morning. Broad troughing continues Friday night through the weekend. Northwesterly winds will be gusty Friday night on the South Coast and over the Santa Ynez range.

North winds will pick up at times through the weekend in Santa Barbara County with a shortwave trough. Conditions will be dry, sunny, and cool.

A pop-up ridge will warm conditions slightly Monday. There is a warming trend through early next week with breezy northwest winds.

Temperatures will reach above normal by Wednesday with some areas in the 70s. There is also potential for a Santa Ana wind event.