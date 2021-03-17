Wednesday morning forecast March 17th

Local Forecast

The warming trend is continuing slowly in most areas. Temperatures will be below average in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

More high level clouds will stream in under southwest flow, increasing throughout the day. Cloudy conditions will be similar Thursday morning and temperatures will continue rising again.

A trough will move through Northern California Thursday morning, reaching the region by the evening. There is a slight chance of rain Thursday night to Friday morning north of Point Conception. Rainfall will likely stay under one quarter of an inch. There is a very slim chance of it reaching the South Coast.

Conditions will clear by Friday afternoon and temperatures will cool again. Gusty north to northwest winds may follow the system Friday night on the South Coast. Wind advisories are possible.

Some gusty northerly winds will continue at times over the weekend. Temperatures will be below normal with broad troughing.

A ridge of high pressure will warm conditions early next week.