Wednesday evening forecast – March 17th

Local Forecast

A weak storm system is expected to bring light rain to areas north of Point Conception Thursday evening into Friday. Chance of rain getting to the south coast is minimal and amounts would be small. Slightly warmer temperatures Thursday, then cooling Friday and Saturday. Gusty northerly winds possible at times Friday, over the weekend into early next week.

The tail end of a storm system will be moving through Thursday with light showers expected across the northern part of our area. Mid and high clouds will be increasing Wednesday night with mostly cloudy skies expected most areas by Thursday morning. The system is pulling in a decent amount of subtropical moisture with precipitable waters expected to climb in San Luis Obispo County above 0.25". Rain amounts will be on the light side south of San Luis Obispo County.

This is a much warmer system than the last few and snow levels will be way up, likely 8000` or higher so no snow impacts with this one or really no significant impacts anywhere given the light amounts expected. Light showers possible as early as Thursday morning in the far north and then working their way southeast Thursday night into Friday. Precipitation not expected in the mountains until Friday morning at the earliest, with shower chances there continuing into Friday night as increasing northwest flow helps enhance the lifting there.

Following the storm northwest winds will be increasing. Temperatures will warm a few more degrees Thursday, getting close to normal for this time of year, then either little change or slightly cooler Friday with increasing onshore flow. Saturday will be a few degrees cooler as well, especially across the interior.

Gusty northwest winds will continue at times into early next week, otherwise pretty quiet pattern through Monday at least with temperatures warming to near normal levels again.