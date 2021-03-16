Tuesday morning forecast March 16th

Local Forecast

Conditions are drying out Tuesday and temperatures are warming by 3 to 6 degrees. Temperatures will range from the upper 50s to low 60s.

A winter weather advisory and wind advisories expired early. Winds are calmer, though there may be some light isolated snow showers in the morning at higher elevations.

A high surf advisory on all coasts expire Tuesday morning at 9:00 am. Breaking waves will reach 12 feet on the Central Coast and 8 or 9 feet on the South Coast and Ventura County coast.

A ridge of high pressure will continue warming temperatures through Thursday. Thursday night, a cold front will approach from the northwest, pushing the ridge to the east. There is a slight chance of showers Thursday night through Friday morning, mainly north of Point Conception.

Conditions will dry Friday afternoon and there may be gusty northwest to north winds following the system. Weekend temperatures will remain below average.

A warming trend starts again Monday under a ridge of high pressure.