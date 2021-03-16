Tuesday evening forecast March 16th

Local Forecast

An increase in cloud cover could be expected into Wednesday, otherwise staying dry with slightly warmer temperatures. The slow warming trend will continue through Thursday. By late Thursday into Friday a chance of rain showers could be possible for San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara Counties. Temperatures will cool again through the weekend, with the occasional breezy to gusty northerly wind.

As the weak storm cleared into Tuesday, this prompted plenty of sunshine and a nice quiet forecast up and down the coast. Daytime highs warmed slightly but still remained well below average, with highs in the upper 50s to 60s. Temperatures will warm a few degrees into Wednesday, with near average temperatures by Thursday.

The first half of Thursday will begin quiet and dry, with a system moving in late Thursday into Friday. The next system is not expected to be a huge rain maker, with less than 0.10" possible. The storm will clear away late Friday, with dry and cool conditions into the weekend.