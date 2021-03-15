Monday morning forecast March 15th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are 10 to 15 degrees below average Monday, ranging from the mid 50s to low 60s.

There's a lingering chance of rain showers through the morning hours as an upper low continues across the region. The bulk of rain fell overnight, with amounts at less than a tenth of an inch. Skies will clear more through the day, though there is a chance of small isolated showers to develop in the afternoon on the Central Coast.

Along with the rain, there will be light mountain snowfall. There is a winter weather advisory in the Ventura County mountains from 8:00 am Monday until 9:00 am Tuesday. Up to 6 inches of snow is expected above 3,000 feet. Wind gusts could reach up to 55 mph.

Gusty west to northwest winds will follow behind the cold front. There is a wind advisory on the Central and Ventura County coasts, and in the Santa Ynez Valley from 11:00 am until 7:00 pm. There is also a wind advisory in effect until 9:00 am Tuesday on the South Coast and in the Santa Barbara County mountains. Gusts may reach up to 50 mph.

There is also a high surf advisory across all coastlines from 2:00 pm Monday to 9:00 am Tuesday. Breaking waves will reach 12 feet on the Central Coast and 8 feet on the South Coast and Ventura County coast.

A ridge of high pressure will develop Tuesday. Temperatures will warm a little each day through Thursday.

Thursday night, another front will approach the region and clouds will increase. There is a slight chance of light showers overnight through Friday morning.

Conditions will dry out Friday afternoon and temperatures will drop by a few degrees. The weekend will stay slightly below normal with some gusty northwest to north winds.