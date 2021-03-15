Monday evening weather forecast – March 15th

Local Forecast

A tenth of an inch to a third of an inch of rain produced with Sunday night through Monday's storm. Scattered showers will continue overnight with low snow levels. It is windy out there with wind advisories continuing along the south coast and SB County mountains until 9AM Tuesday. A slow warming trend will begin Tuesday with near normal temperatures by Thursday. There's a chance of rain along the Central Coast late Thursday into Friday, otherwise dry conditions expected into the weekend.

Northwest flow will persist into the overnight hours so the potential for accumulating snow across the north facing mountain slopes, will continue into early Tuesday morning. A Winter weather advisory is in place for the Ventura County mountains until 9AM Tuesday. Gusty winds up to 50 mph may accompany the showers as well. Winds at lower elevations will decrease overnight but remain breezy, near the coast.

Quiet weather expected Tuesday through at least the first part of Thursday with slowly warming temperatures back to near normal levels by Thursday. A weak system is expected to impact the Central Coast Thursday evening through Friday. Amounts would be less than a quarter inch.

The tail end of that weak cold front will drag through south Santa Barbara County and Ventura County early Friday but likely will not drop any precipitation. Main impacts will be to create some breezy west to northwest winds and lower temperatures slightly, mainly across the interior.

Gusty northerly winds possible over the weekend, especially Saturday following another trough passage, strongest in southern Santa Barbara County.