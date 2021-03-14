Sunday Evening Forecast March 15th

Local Forecast

A very cool and cloudy day as the next late season storm begins to chug in to the region. Chance for light showers will increase from north to south the late night and in to early Monday. More wind is also expected along with more chilly temperatures. Wind Advisories for much of the region are in play for Monday and a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the mountain of Santa Barbara & Ventura Counties through late Monday. Temperatures on Monday will only be in the mid to upper 50's, winds will pick up from northwest by the afternoon. Expected rain accumulations should not exceed about a tenth to maybe a quarter of an inch at best.

Looking ahead, our chilly late season storm system will linger through Monday. This system is not expected to hang around like the last one and moisture again will be limited. We could see another tenth to perhaps a half an inch by Late Monday and the extra mountain snow. Clearing is expected by Tuesday with lingering cold temperatures. Fortunately, despite some more cloudiness, temperatures should warm by the middle of next week. By Wednesday and Thursday, we could be near normal and even slightly above with 60's and low 70's possible. More clouds are expected by next weekend with cool to mild temperatures. Our forecast models do see a slight chance for more rain possibly by next weekend. It's still early and we will need to keep an eye this possibility, but we would definitely welcome some more rain. Next Sunday will also be the first full day of Spring by the way!

