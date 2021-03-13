Saturday Evening Forecast March 13th

Local Forecast

Our very slow moving storm system has moved well to our east and that has left us with some chilly temperatures and gusty winds. A Wind Advisory is in effect through early Sunday for portions of Santa Barbara County. Winds could easily gust up to and above 35 mph, especially below passes and canyons. For Sunday, look for more chilly temperatures along with some fog. Highs will be in the 50's and lower 60's. More clouds are expected and a very slight chance for sprinkles in our northern areas is possibly late Sunday.

Looking ahead, another chilly storm will move through very late Sunday and more so in to Monday. This system is not expected to hang aorund like the last one and moisture will be limited. We could see another tenth to perhaps a half an inch by Late Monday. Clearing is expected by Tuesday with a gradual warming trend. That will be wlecome as it will be very chilly on Monday and for the start of the day on Tuesday. By Wednesday and Thursday, we should be near normal and even slightly above with 60's and even low 70's possible. More clouds are expected by next weekend with cool to mild temperatures. Our forecast models do see a slight chance for more rain possibly by next Sunday. It's early and we will need to keep an eye this possibility, but we would definitely welcome some more rain. Next Sunday will also be the first full day of Spring by the way!