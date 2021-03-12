Thunderstorms bring hail and heavy snow Friday

Local Forecast

Friday afternoon and evening wraparound moisture from the low that started impacting us on Tuesday brought thunderstorms with brief heavy downpours and hail. There will be showers and thunderstorms across the region this afternoon and evening, with mountain showers likely. It will be dry and cool with locally gusty wind for most of the weekend, then a chance of light rain and mountain snow Sunday night into Monday. Dry Tuesday through Thursday with a warming trend.

A cold upper level low centered near Las Vegas early this afternoon will move little into early this evening. Cyclonic flow aloft over the forecast area along with wrap around moisture and increased instability with cold temperatures helped to develop showers and a few thunderstorms over the area early this afternoon which will continue into early Friday night.

The main activity will continue to develop over the mountains then drift south over the valleys and coastal areas thanks to northerly steering flow. Any thunderstorms that form will likely contain small hail, brief downpours and dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning.

The upper level low will continue to slowly move east and away from the area tonight and Saturday. This along with an approaching ridge will help dry us out and bring us slightly warmer temperatures. The Santa Barbara South Coast and Ventura County expect mostly sunny skies while the Central Coast will have cloud cover in the morning and sticking around the coastline throughout the day. Highs for the south coast will be in the mid 60s while staying in the upper 50s to low 60s for the Central Coast.

The marine layer should deepen some Saturday night with low clouds expected into Sunday morning. With little sunshine temperatures will be cooler.

An upper level trough will move in Sunday night into Monday morning brining light showers across the area. The rainfall amounts should be 0.05" to 0.15". Most rain will come in the overnight hours but showers are possible into Monday. Highs will be chilly in the 50s to low 60s. Gusty west to northwest winds will arrive in the afternoon.

