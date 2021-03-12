Friday morning forecast March 12th

Local Forecast

Rising heights and more sun will warm temperatures by 3 to 6 degrees Friday. Temperatures overall will still be below average in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Sparse scattered showers may continue with wraparound moisture. For the most part, conditions are drying out and skies are clearing as the upper low moves over Nevada and Arizona. An overnight marine layer may cause visibility issues on the Central Coast into Saturday morning.

A ridge will develop to the west on Saturday and flow will move northerly. Temperatures will warm by another couple of degrees under more sunshine. A marine layer may form again overnight, extending into the Santa Ynez Valley.

The sun will be short-lived and more clouds will move into the region Sunday afternoon with onshore flow. Light showers are a possibility Sunday night into Monday as a trough moves into the region. Rainfall is only expected to be a couple hundredths of an inch.

The region will dry out Tuesday and begin to warm under another ridge. Warming continues through at least Thursday, with temperatures reaching about 2 to 7 degrees above normal.