Thursday morning forecast March 11th

Local Forecast

Light rain showers continue Thursday across the region, with a lingering chance of thunderstorms from unstable air. Temperatures will slightly warm, but stay 10 to 15 degrees below average in the 50s.

The upper low will move over Southern California. By the afternoon hours, moist flow will move north to northeasterly. With instability, there is a chance of thunderstorms and hail. Wraparound moisture will continue small chances of lingering showers through Friday.

A winter weather warning in the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains will expire at 10:00 pm. Elevations above 4,000 feet could see up to 8 inches of snow. Elevations above 2,500 feet could see a dusting. Gusts may reach 50 mph.

A high surf advisory in Ventura County expires at 11:00 am with waves up to 7 feet. It expires on the Central Coast at 9 pm with waves up to 10 feet. Strong rip currents will also be an issue.

High pressure will start to build again Friday, warming temperatures and clearing skies. A ridge will pop up to the west Saturday, continuing warm and sunny conditions.

Onshore flow Sunday will bring a marine layer over the coast and likely into the valleys as well. Otherwise, a small ridge will continue warming most inland areas.

There's a small chance of light rain early next week with another upper low moving on the border of California and Nevada.