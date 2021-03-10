Wednesday morning forecast March 10th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are continuing to decrease by a couple of degrees, with everyone in the mid to upper 50s.

Rain showers will continue throughout the day. As the frontal boundary passes overnight into Wednesday morning, the following unstable air will bring a possibility of isolated thunderstorms and hail. The rain will also become more showery in nature, but some stronger bands may pass through.

Snow showers will continue in the mountains as well. A winter storm warning is in place through Thursday night in the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains. Snowfall will be between 6 and 12 inches above 4,500 feet. A dusting is expected as low as 3,000 feet. Winds are expected at 20 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.

High surf will also continue through the duration of the storm with an advisory on the Central Coast expiring Thursday night. Breaking waves will be up to 12 feet with local set up to 14 feet. An advisory on the Ventura County coast expires Thursday mid-morning with waves up to 7 feet.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will linger through Thursday, but will be fewer and farther between. There's a small chance that wraparound moisture could bring some small showers into Friday morning.

Skies will clear to mostly sunny Friday and Saturday with temperatures warming to slightly below or near normal under high pressure. Winds may be gusty at times over the weekend with increasing clouds.

There is a slight chance of light rain Monday and Tuesday as another upper low passes through the region.