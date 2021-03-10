Cold March storm brings rain, snow and hail

Local Forecast

Nice steady rain Tuesday night. Most local cities picking up 0.50" to more than 1" of rain, so far.

A cold storm system will continue bringing rain showers, low elevation snow, and a slight chance of thunderstorms to the region through Thursday or Friday. It will be breezy to windy at times and very cool. Dry weather is expected later Friday through Sunday with warmer but still cooler than normal conditions. Another round of light rain is possible Monday or Tuesday.

Our storm system, currently centered just north of San Fransisco, will move through southern California on Thursday, and then into Arizona on Friday. With the low moving overhead, off and on again showers will continue through Thursday evening over much of the area along with isolated thunderstorms.

There will be plenty of long duration breaks in the showers however, and even a little sunshine at times, but showers can pop up anytime and anywhere. Additional amounts will be highly variable between 0.01 and 0.50 inches. Some showers will produce small hail and brief heavy showers, especially near any thunderstorms. Snow levels will remain low, and will continue vary between 2500 and 3500 feet. This means that most mountain roads will be impacted at times.

Shower activity should continue to decrease Thursday night and Friday, but some wrap around moisture may result in light showers. Widespread dry conditions expected by Saturday, with some warming back into the 60s.

Dry and somewhat warmer weather will continue on Sunday, with increasing northwest flow as a narrow ridge forms over the area

and the upper level jet remains in the vicinity. Wind Advisories are likely by Sunday and Monday, especially for Santa Barbara County. A low currently west of the Aleutians is projected to pass through somewhere in California on Monday or Tuesday.