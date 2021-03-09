Tuesday morning forecast March 9th

Local Forecast

Onshore flow will continue Tuesday morning and temperatures will drop as a cold front moves in. Temperatures will be below average in the mid 50s to low 60s.

The cold front will move into the region by the late morning or early afternoon, bringing rain showers with it.

A winter storm warning is in effect in the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains. Up to a foot of snow is expected above 4,500 feet. Winds will be between 20 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.

Rain showers continue on through Wednesday and slow through Thursday morning as the upper low moves through the region and to the east. Isolated thunderstorms are possible with unstable air after the frontal boundary passes through. Wraparound moisture is possible, which would allow some small showers to last through Friday morning.

A high surf advisory on the Central Coast will continue through Thursday night. Waves may reach 8 to 12 feet.

Conditions will likely dry and warm Friday and Saturday under high pressure, reaching near normal temperatures by the weekend. It may be gusty at times with increasing weekend cloud cover.