Monday morning forecast March 8th

Local Forecast

Lowering heights will cool temperatures a couple of degrees Monday with most areas in the upper 50s to low 60s, and about 5 degrees below normal.

A deep morning marine layer may impact visibility. It also brings a slight chance of drizzle to the South Coast. Lower clouds will clear away, but mid and high level clouds will stick around through the day.

An upper low will drop south Tuesday. By the afternoon, a cold front will sweep over the Central Coast. There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms north of Point Conception in the evening and nighttime hours.

Rain and gusty southwest winds will pick up overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning south of Point Conception. Steady rain and mountain snow will continue through the evening hours.

Rain turns showery in nature Thursday morning, and skies will clear more by the afternoon. With instability, there is a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

There is a high surf advisory on the Central Coast from 3:00 pm Monday to 9:00 pm Thursday with breaking waves between 8 to 12 feet. There is also a winter storm watch in the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains from Tuesday night to Thursday night. There will be 6 to 12 inches of snow above 4,500 feet and wind gusts up to 45 mph.

Friday and Saturday will be sunny and warmer.