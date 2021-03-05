Friday evening forecast -March 5th

Local Forecast

There is a slight chance of light rain over the Central Coast late tonight into early Saturday, otherwise it will be dry and cooler through the weekend. A couple of stronger and colder storms are possible between Monday night and Wednesday with rain and mountain snow. Amounts for now are still expected to be small at less than 0.50" combined.

Mostly sunny skies were noted across the forecast area Friday early this afternoon with comfortable above average temperatures in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Upper level ridging over the area will slowly weaken in response to an approaching upper level trough. The upper level trough is forecast to move quickly east and reach the Central Coast by late tonight. This will bring a chance of showers to the Central Coast through Saturday mid-morning. Also expecting gusty winds for the Santa Barbara South Coast Friday night. This will be a weak and rapidly moving system so any rain should be quite light and generally less than 0.10 inch.

Skies are then expected to become mostly sunny for most areas Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will turn 6-12 deg cooler for many areas on Saturday, with highs in the warmest valleys and inland coastal areas mostly in the mid 60s to around 70. Winds will pick up Saturday evening around the Santa Barbara South Coast.

Sunday we will see more cloud cover and temperatures will continue to drop, falling below average into the upper 50s to mid 60s.

High surf will continue for all Central Coast beaches until Sunday evening.

It looks like the marine layer will deepen quite a bit Sunday night into Monday morning, with low clouds expected to expand to the coast and valleys. Cloud cover should turn partly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs will only be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

A cool and unsettled weather pattern will affect the forecast area mainly for Tuesday night thru Wednesday night. The large upper level trough over the east Pacific will draw closer to the west coast Tuesday with a surface cold front moving into the Central Coast by late in the day. there will be increasing chance of rain over San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties Tuesday morning, and an increasing chance of rain and mountain snow across Ventura County Tuesday afternoon. It should move through the area slowly with a secondary front expected Wednesday. Still a little far out to get a good perspective on rain amounts but this system should bring small amounts to 0.50" to all local cities. Temperatures staying cool, and well below average throughout the period.