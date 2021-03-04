Thursday morning forecast March 4th

Local Forecast

A weak ridge of high pressure is warming temperatures Thursday a few degrees. Most temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Breezy easterly winds will keep conditions relatively clear. Flow switches onshore in the evening, creating a marine layer on the Central Coast. Northerly flow should keep the South Coast and Ventura County clear.

High pressure and light offshore flow builds again Friday, continuing to warm temperatures a few more degrees. An evening trough will bring the marine layer back.

Temperatures will take another sharp dive Saturday as the trough moves over California. It will fizzle out as it reaches Southern California, but northern San Luis Obispo County may see some light rain. Gusty west to northwest wind will follow the cold front. A sundowner is expected on the South Coast.

Sunday is dry and clearer under southwest flow aloft, but temperatures remain cool.

Monday through midweek, there is a better chance of rain across the region with broad troughing. Temperatures will continue to dip down, struggling to reach 60 degrees in many areas.