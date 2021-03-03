Wednesday morning forecast March 3rd

Local Forecast

Temperatures are cooling down by 8 to 12 degrees as an upper low moves across the southern area of the region. Temperatures will be below average in the low to mid 60s.

A cutoff low will cross over Southern California in the late morning to early afternoon hours, bringing a slight chance of rain south of Point Conception. Rainfall may be barely measurable on the South Coast, but could reach a tenth of an inch in Ventura County. Gusty southeast winds are expected to remain below advisory level in Ventura county.

The storm quickly clears out of the region and conditions will warm 4 to 8 degrees Thursday under a weak ridge of high pressure with offshore flow. Warming continues Friday, with more significant warming south of Point Conception and less to the north.

A trough will approach from the northwest Saturday, bringing a slight chance of rain north of Point Conception. Temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler. Gusty west to northwest winds will follow the cold front and last through Tuesday.

Conditions clear a bit and dry out Sunday, but temperatures will stay below average. There is potentially another wet storm system on Tuesday.