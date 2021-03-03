Wednesday evening forecast – March 3rd

Local Forecast

Small amounts of rain came in Wednesday, trace amounts to a couple hundredths of an inch for all local cities. A warming and drying trend is expected for Thursday and Friday as high pressure builds in aloft. Gusty west to northwest winds will be likely at times from Saturday through Wednesday, especially in the mountains. Light rain is possible along the Central Coast Saturday. A couple of stronger and colder storms are possible between late next Monday and Wednesday.

An upper low moved through the area today with small amounts of rain just bringing a couple hundredths of an inch of rain.

Quiet weather with a warming trend the next couple days as high pressure aloft develops and gradients start trending offshore. Expecting the warmest day to be Friday with light offshore flow and temps in the 70s most lower elevation areas south of Point Conception.

Saturday the next system arrives along the west coast but it's moving inland across the bay area. At best we're looking at some light rain across the Central Coast though again models are divided on whether it will even make it into San Luis Obispo County. Either way it's a light event. Some gusty onshore winds possible in the afternoon, possibly some low end advisory level sundowner winds possible in the Santa Barbara area Saturday evening.

Dry weather expected Sunday with light onshore flow. Looks like a decent chance for a couple storms to come through the area next week, though timing and strength still uncertain. Not major storms at this point but likely more precipitation than the current system.