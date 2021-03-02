Tuesday morning forecast March 2nd

Local Forecast

Weak offshore flow and a ridge of high pressure are continuing over the region Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

An upper low moving off the West Coast will cool the Central Coast slightly. The rest of the region will continue to warm slightly.

The upper low will curve around and move back over Ventura County and the South Coast, bringing a slight chance of rain to areas south of Point Conception. Rainfall is expected to stay below a tenth of an inch.

Conditions will dry out Thursday and skies will clear to mostly sunny under a developing ridge of high pressure. A small warming trend builds from Thursday into Friday.

There is a slight chance of rain across the region Saturday as another upper low moves southward. Conditions will be dry and clearer on Sunday and Monday with southwest flow.