Monday morning forecast March 1st

Local Forecast

Conditions are much calmer Monday and temperatures are slightly above average. Most areas will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Weak offshore flow will keep skies mostly clear. A weak ridge will warm most of the region by a couple of degrees, except beaches.

Offshore flow will continue Tuesday. An upper low off the coast will cool the Central Coast by a couple of degrees. Areas further east will continue a warming trend.

Clouds will increase Wednesday as the upper low bounces back up from the south. There is a slight chance of afternoon rain south of Point Conception, mainly in Ventura County.

Thursday will be dry under a developing ridge of high pressure. The ridge will continue building Friday with some warming.

Another cutoff low will sweep through Saturday. This system is bringing a better chance of rain across the region. Conditions dry out again Sunday under southwest flow.