Monday evening weather forecast – March 1st

Local Forecast

Clear skies and warm daytime temperatures expected through Tuesday. A low pressure system will bring a chance of light rain on Wednesday. It will remain dry on Thursday and Friday, then there will be another chance of rain across all areas on Saturday.

Dry offshore flow to continue one more day, but winds should stay below advisory level. The dry air will lead to chilly overnight temperatures in areas that are protected from the winds.

Still plenty of uncertainty for the Wednesday precipitation event. It's a cutoff low that is dropping south of the California Coast. For now it looks like it will bring very light showers to south Santa Barbara County and Ventura County but a stray shower is possible for all local cities. Amounts will be very small if anything at all. This area of low pressure will also bring cooler temperatures and more cloud cover for all local cities with highs dropping to low to mid 60s.

System quickly moves out before sunrise Thursday and ridging develops for sunny skies, dry weather and near normal temps.

Quiet weather on Friday with light offshore flow and temps 5-10 degrees above normal. Another system hits the west coast Saturday

bringing another chance of light rain.