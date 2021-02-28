Sunday Evening Forecast Feb 28th

Local Forecast

(SHAWN)

Winds have settled down with Ventura seeing still some lingering moderate Santa Ana gusts. Temperatures today were beautiful for late February with highs in the 60's and low 70's. The overnight looks clear and cool with some of our inland areas seeing lows down in the 30's. Light offshore winds should keep any potential marine layer development well out in the ocean!

Looking ahead, the Santa Anas will linger in to Monday in Ventura County. Temperatures will still start out on the cool side, but then warm nicely in most areas with widespread upper 60's and 70's expected. Tuesday we expect to see more clouds increasing and slightly cooler temperatures. A storm system is expected to drift offshore and possibly bring some much needed rain to our thirsty region by late Tuesday or Wednesday. We are not overly confident about seeing anything significant and our forecast computers are struggling with the exact trajectory and timing. It's a cut off low and therefore steering is very hard to predict. Most of the forecast models see it staying more in Southern California than Central. We will monitor closely and update the forecast through Tuesday for exact tracking and rainfall estimates. We then see brief clearing for Thursday with cool to mild temperatures. More clouds will fill in by Friday with yet another storm system possible by next weekend.