Thursday morning forecast February 25th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are cooling a couple more degrees Thursday everywhere, except for Ventura County. Temperatures will be mainly in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Santa Ana winds are continuing through the morning hours in Ventura County. There is a high wind warning until 3:00 pm in the mountains with gusts up to 70 mph. There are wind advisories on the coast and in the valleys with gusts up to 50 or 55 mph respectively.

Santa Ana winds will diminish by the afternoon, but then Santa Lucia winds will pick up on the Central Coast, especially in San Luis Obispo County.

Temperatures will recover slightly Friday as offshore flow continues. Then, flow will move onshore by the afternoon ahead of another inside slider. It will set up another gusty sundowner event on the South Coast and Santa Ynez range.

Northerly winds will recede by Saturday morning, then the Santa Ana winds will pick up again by the evening in Ventura County, lasting through Sunday morning. As the upper low moves by the region over the weekend, temperatures will cool to normal in the 60s.

Cooling continues through early next week with increasing clouds Tuesday and Wednesday.