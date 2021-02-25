Thursday evening weather forecast Feb. 25th

Local Forecast

Gusty north to northeast winds will develop across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties tonight. North to northeast winds will continue through the weekend. Temperatures staying above average and comfortable with plenty of sunshine through the weekend. There is a slight chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

An inside slider brought windy conditions to Ventura County Thursday.

For Thursday night/Friday, the offshore winds across Ventura County will diminish, turning weakly onshore Friday afternoon. However for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, continued northerly surface gradients and upper level winds indicate advisory-level sundowner and Santa Lucia winds with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Wind advisories are in place for the Central Coast and Santa Barbara County until noon Friday

For Friday night/Saturday, the next inside slider will bring a reinforcing shot of northerly winds to the area. Therefore, advisory-level winds will likely continue with the strongest winds across the mountains as well as the Santa Barbara South Coast.

Other than wind, the forecast is very benign. Skies should remain mostly clear through the period as offshore flow keeps the stratus at bay.

As for temperatures, Friday, all areas should be several degrees warmer with weakening offshore wind and associated cold air advection. For Saturday, all areas will cool a few degrees as the inside slider brings the gusty northerly winds.

Gusty winds expected for Sunday as well. Next week there is a lot of model uncertainty but there is a chance of rain middle of next week. Stay tuned we will continue to update you as we get closer.