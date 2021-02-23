Tuesday morning forecast February 23rd

Local Forecast

Weak offshore flow will keep conditions clear in the morning hours. Flow turns onshore by early afternoon bringing more high level clouds and cooling the region slightly. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

Onshore flow continues Wednesday as an upper low moves towards Arizona and New Mexico. It will set up a sundowner on the South Coast and Santa Ynez range Wednesday evening. Then in the late night hours, winds will turn northeasterly, making for a moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event in Ventura County.

The Santa Anas will stick through Thursday morning before backing off in the afternoon. Wind advisories are likely.

The upper low moves further to the east Friday, allowing temperatures to rebound slightly. However, there will be more significant cooling Saturday under northerly flow. Gusty northerly winds will pick up across Santa Barbara County Friday night and remain moderate to strong Sunday morning.

Slight cooling continues Monday. There is a slight chance of rain by the middle of next week.