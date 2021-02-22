Monday morning forecast February 22nd

Local Forecast

Temperatures are continuing to warm Monday, bringing everyone around 8 to 12 degrees above average. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Under a weak ridge and with offshore flow, northeasterly winds are still moderate in Ventura County. There is a wind advisory in Ventura County until 3:00 pm. Gusts could reach 40 mph on the coast, 45 mph in the valleys, and 50 to 55 mph in the mountains.

By Tuesday morning, offshore flow will weaken with an upper low on the border of California and Nevada. Temperatures will be somewhat similar to Monday, but may decrease by 2 to 5 degrees. Flow will turn onshore by the afternoon and bring more high clouds overhead.

More significant cooling will take place Wednesday as the upper low passes by. As it moves into Arizona in the evening, it will create a sundowner wind event on the South Coast and Santa Ynez range. It will also set up a moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event through Thursday morning.

Flow switches northwesterly Friday afternoon and temperatures cool slightly again. The weekend may be gusty at times.