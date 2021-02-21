Sunday Evening Forecast Feb 21st

Local Forecast

(SHAWN)

Yet another Pacific storm is taking a northerly course as it heads in to the Pacific Northwest. This leaves us high and dry with northerly winds once more. We have Wind Advisories in place for portions of Ventura County. The wind direction has slowly turned more northeast which is the Santa Ana direction and that why Ventura County will see the winds last longer. For now, the Santa Anas should die out in Ventura County by Monday afternoon. Look for highs on Monday to stay on the mild to warm side with highs in the 60's and 70's. We could possibly see an 80-degree reading in Ventura County because of the warm winds.

Looking ahead, the mild and even warm weather associated with the northerly and northeasterly winds will last in to next week. This means plenty of 70's lingering through at least Tuesday. High pressure will slowly weaken by mid week and we will see gradual cooling and maybe a few coastal clouds from time to time. More storm systems are poised to move onshore from the Pacific. However, we don't see the Jet Stream shifting from its current position which means our region will likely not see any rain soon. In fact, more wind is possible by next weekend as another storm takes an inside track keeping the moisture to the north. As it stands now, February will likely go go out the way it came in and that's very dry. This is unfortunate as February is normally one of our most rain productive months!