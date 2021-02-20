Saturday Evening Forecast Feb 20th

Local Forecast

(SHAWN)

Yet another Pacific storm is taking a northerly course as it heads in to the Pacific Northwest. This leaves us high and dry and windy once more. We have Wind Advisories in place for portions of Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties. The winds are from north, so the advisory will expire for Santa Barbara County early Sunday. This is because the wind direction will slowly turn more northeast which is the Santa Ana direction and that means Ventura County will have winds last longer. For now, the Santa Anas should die out in Ventura County by Sunday afternoon. Look for highs on Sunday to warm nicely as cold air retreats eastward and high pressure settles in. Most areas will be in the upper 60's to low 70's!

Looking ahead, the mild and even warm weather associated with the northerly and northeasterly winds will last in to next week. We could see widespread 70's and even an 80 or two by Tuesday. High pressure will slowly weaken by mid week and we will see gradual cooling and maybe a few coastal clouds from time to time. More storm systems are poised to move onshore from the Pacific. However, we don't see the Jet Stream shifting from its current position which means our region will likely not see any rain soon. In fact, more wind is possible by next weekend as we transition in to March. February is normally one of wettest months and this one has been almost completely dry!