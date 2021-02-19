Friday morning forecast February 19th

Local Forecast

The warming trend will slow as our ridge of high pressure flattens under a ridge in the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Winds are much calmer Friday during the day, but northwesterly winds will pick up in the evening. The coast will see a consistent sea breeze. An inside slider, or trough, is going to move on the border of California and Nevada, bringing more high level cloud cover and increasing winds.

An overnight eddy will bring a morning marine layer to the coast Saturday. Cold air advection from the trough will cool the region by 4 to 8 degrees. Winds will get gusty again, especially in Santa Barbara County and in mountain areas.

By Sunday, temperatures rebound with strong offshore flow and another developing ridge. Another Santa Ana wind event will hit Ventura County.

Offshore flow weakens Monday, but temperatures will continue to warm, reaching 8 to 12 degrees above normal. Northeasterly winds will continue, but weaken in Ventura County. By nighttime, another inside slider will move on the border of the state.

The region will cool back to near normal by Wednesday with cold air advection from the upper low. As usual, northerly winds will increase in the wake of the trough. Gusty winds may reach advisory level on Wednesday or Thursday.