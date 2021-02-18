Thursday morning forecast February 18th

Local Forecast

Offshore flow and a ridge of high pressure over California will warm the region by around 2 to 4 degrees today, bringing temperatures up to the mid 60s or low 70s. The South Coast will stay roughly the same as Wednesday because off a lack of northerly flow.

Santa Ana winds will peak Thursday morning. There is a wind advisory until 2:00 pm in the Ventura County mountains with gusts up to 45 mph, and in the valleys with gusts up to 35 mph.

The ridge flattens Friday as a trough approaches the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures will still warm by a couple of degrees, except for beaches, which will get a light sea breeze.

A cool inside slider, or trough on the border of California and Nevada, will cool the entire region by 5 to 10 degrees Saturday. More high clouds will move into the area and gusty northerly winds will follow the slider at night.

Strong offshore flow picks up again Sunday. Gusty Santa Ana winds are expected in Ventura County, and temperatures will warm again by 4 to 8 degrees.

Warming continues Monday, bringing temperatures to around 10 degrees above normal. Winds will calm as offshore flow weakens. A weak ridge keeps temperatures warmer than average through Wednesday, though temperatures will start to cool either Tuesday or Wednesday.