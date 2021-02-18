Thursday evening forecast- Feb. 18th

Local Forecast

Mostly clear skies will be most common into next week with gusty

northwest to northeast winds. Warming conditions will peak around

normal Thursday and Friday, with warmer conditions likely Sunday

through Tuesday. No significant rain chances through the middle of

next week.

California remains sandwiched between a strong ridge of high

pressure off the coast and a large trough of low pressure parked

over the middle part of the country. This will generally persist

into Friday, except for the ridge nosing in a little closer to the

coast. Todays moderate Santa Ana winds looks to have peaked and

will quickly weaken through this afternoon. The current Wind

Advisories look good to expire on time.

The winds look fairly light tonight and Friday, which will help

bring warmer conditions to the valleys and mountains with less

cold air advecting offshore flow. Northwest winds will pick up

once again Friday night as a small low pressure system (currently

south of Alaska) moves through, with the latest projections

showing stronger and more widespread winds than before. Wind

Advisories are likely, for southern Santa Barbara County

Friday night, then over Ventura County mountains and valleys on Saturday. Gusts now look to be in the 35 to 50 mph range. Temperatures should be down across the board on Saturday due to the proximity of the low. There is a little moisture in this flow, which should create ample clouds piling up on the northern mountain slopes which could squeeze out a few showers.

As the low moves to the east, cold air in its wake will settle over the Great Basin Saturday night, and turn the winds to northeasterly. Santa Ana winds are still on track Saturday night through Monday, peaking on Sunday.