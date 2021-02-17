Wednesday morning forecast February 17th

Local Forecast

Offshore flow will warm the region slightly. It will increase by nighttime, possibly bringing advisory level northeasterly winds to Ventura County. Temperatures will be in the 60s overall with the South Coast warmer than the Central Coast.

Northeasterly winds peak Thursday morning. A ridge of high pressure over the Pacific Ocean will move east over the state Thursday. Offshore flow will continue to warm temperatures, reaching about 4 to 6 degrees above normal.

The ridge will continue to move east Friday and a trough will hit the Pacific Northwest, increasing our cloud cover. With a sea breeze and dry westerly flow, the beaches will cool by a couple of degrees whereas inland will continue to warm.

Everywhere will cool down Saturday with onshore flow and an inside slider. There may be advisory level gusts on the South Coast and in the mountains.

It switches back to strong offshore flow Sunday. There may be advisory level winds with a traditional Santa Ana event. Temperatures will warm by 3 to 8 degrees both Sunday and Monday, reaching well above average.

A trough will cool the region slightly on Tuesday.