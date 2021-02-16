Tuesday morning forecast February 16th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are dropping by a degree or two today, sitting in the 60s overall. An overnight marine layer will clear quickly to mostly sunny skies over much of the region.

Northwest to northerly winds are continuing strongly, particularly over Point Conception and the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains. They are expected to die down Tuesday night.

There is a wind advisory in effect in the Santa Barbara County mountains and coasts, the Ventura County valleys, and the Central Coast with gusts up to 45 mph. All expire at 10:00 pm with the exception of the South Coast advisory, which expires at 6:00 am. There is a high wind warning in the Ventura County mountains with gusts up to 55 mph, which downgrades to an advisory at noon.

A high surf advisory continues on the Central Coast until Wednesday morning with waves up to 13 feet and local sets up to 16 feet.

Winds will calm and shift into a northeasterly direction Wednesday. With offshore flow, temperatures will warm by 1 to 3 degrees.

A ridge of high pressure will bring temperatures into the upper 60s to low 70s on Thursday. Northeasterly winds will strengthen in Ventura County, but will likely remain below advisory level.

Offshore flow will weaken on Friday with an approaching trough, cooling down temperatures everywhere by a couple degrees. More mid and high level clouds will move into the region ahead of the trough.

Skies will clear again over the weekend. Offshore flow will warm temperatures to above normal again on Sunday. Offshore winds will strengthen, possibly reaching advisory levels. Temperatures will warm by another 3 to 6 degrees Monday, reaching the mid 70s on the upper end.