Monday morning forecast February 15th

Local Forecast

Temperatures will warm slightly, but remain near seasonal norms. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s, except for the South Coast, which will reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

A wind advisory is in place in the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains with sustained winds up to 35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. It is set to expire Tuesday at 10:00 pm.

A high surf advisory is also in effect on the Central Coast until 10:00 am Wednesday. Breaking waves will be between 9 to 13 feet with local sets up to 16 feet.

Northwesterly flow will continue through midweek as it sits between a strong trough in the middle USA and a strong ridge to the west in the Pacific Ocean. Skies will be mostly cloudy Monday with a weak trough passing through overnight.

With the weak disturbance, a marine layer may create visibility issues on the Central Coast Tuesday morning. The South Coast should remain more clear from the continuing wind. By mid-morning Tuesday, conditions will clear. Drier air will cause 3 to 6 degrees cooling everywhere except for the Ventura County coast.

Flow will turn offshore Wednesday and winds will shift northeasterly. Temperatures will warm slightly. Warming continues Thursday with a ridge of high pressure and stronger winds.

Offshore flow weakens Friday and more high clouds will move over the region ahead of an overnight dry trough. Skies gradually clear Saturday, but temperatures will drop by a couple of degrees.

By Sunday, northerly offshore flow and moderate winds will keep skies clear and warm temperatures by a few degrees.