Monday evening forecast February 15th

Local Forecast

Breezy to gusty northerly winds are expected to strengthen Monday night into Tuesday. There is also a slight chance of showers on Tuesday, across north facing mountain slopes. Daytime highs will remain cool through Tuesday, with warming into Wednesday. Expect breezy winds for the later half of the week along with warmer temperatures.

Strong winds and sunny skies will persists into Tuesday. A Wind Advisory is in effect across Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains until Tuesday night. North winds will range 20 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. Santa Barbara south coastal areas will be under a Wind Advisory from Monday evening until Tuesday morning.

Aside from the wind, the forecast will remain quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some night to morning low level clouds will be possible along the Central Coast, with conditions clearing away. Also expect more mid to high level clouds to drift across the forecast, prompting a slight chance of rain. Rain is not expected to be a problem, with light rain and snow showers possible across north facing slopes.

As offshore flow strengthens expect some warming from Wednesday into Thursday. Skies will be mostly clear with plenty of sunshine and nice mild temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.