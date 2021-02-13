Saturday Evening Forecast

Local Forecast

Seeing yet another powerful Winter storm move to the north and east of us. As is typical with this type of weather event, we see very little rain and then deal with more wind. Wind Advisories are in play for much of the region through Saturday evening and Wind Warning will remain in effect for portions of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties in to Sunday. Wind gusts could easily exceed 50 or 60-mph below passes and canyons. High surf & very challenging boating conditions remain in play as well and will stay rough in to next week. We will see more sunshine on Sunday with highs still on the cool side, mostly in the 60's.

Looking ahead, we will gradually lose the winds by Monday and more clouds will drift over the region as another storms pushes inland to our north. Look for temperatures on President's Monday to be mostly in the 60's again. We then see mostly quiet conditions as high pressure holds firm over our area. A slight warm up is expected by late in the work week and in to next weekend. This means more upper 60's and lower 70's will be expected. Unfortunately, this also means our rain deficit will get worse as we do not see any substantial rain chances through at least all of next week. February is normal one of our wettest months and as we all know, that has not been the case this year.