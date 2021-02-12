Friday morning forecast February 12th

Local Forecast

Temperatures will be fairly similar to yesterday in the upper 50s to upper 60s. The upper low may continue to bring a slight chance of drizzle in the morning hours north of Point Conception, but it will quickly move towards Arizona.

Skies will clear to mostly sunny as the low moves away. Gusty northwest to northerly winds will pick up over Point Conception and the Santa Ynez Range by Friday afternoon. There may be wind advisories issued.

The respite from rain chances will continue through Saturday morning before another upper low sweeps over by the afternoon. There is a very slight chance of rain, mainly in the mountains and interior areas. The system will likely fizzle to nothing as it reaches the South Coast. Rainfall amounts will be under a tenth of an inch. Northwesterly winds will also strengthen again.

Any lingering showers will taper off by Sunday morning. Skies will clear more by the afternoon on Valentine's Day, but clouds will move back in President's Day under a weak, dry disturbance.

Conditions will be dry and partly cloudy to mostly clear at times with northwest flow aloft through midweek. Then, flow will switch northeasterly by Wednesday or Thursday with gusty winds picking up at times.