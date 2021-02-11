Thursday morning forecast February 11th

Local Forecast

The marine layer is back Thursday morning and high clouds will increase through the day. Temperatures are cooling on the Central Coast and inland, but remaining similar on the South Coast, ranging in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

By late Thursday night, a trough will move into northwestern San Luis Obispo County and cross the region overnight. Rainfall amounts could reach a tenth of an inch on the Central Coast and only a few hundredths of an inch on the South Coast. The storm will likely fizzle out before it reaches Ventura County.

Friday is looking mostly dry with lingering clouds. The morning marine layer and low clouds will cover the coast and valleys. There are likely to be gusty northwesterly winds across the Santa Ynez Range, with the possibility of reaching low advisory levels.

By Saturday afternoon, a second system will approach the region from the northwest, bringing another small chance of rain, mainly north of Point Conception. Rainfall amounts are likely to be very small, if measurable.

Skies will gradually clear through Valentine's Day, but temperatures will remain cool. By Monday and Tuesday, the region will start a slight warming trend. Northwest flow will keep skies partly to mostly clear through midweek.