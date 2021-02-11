Thursday evening forecast – Feb. 11th

Local Forecast

A weak storm system will bring a chance of showers to the area tonight into Friday. Another weak storm system may affect portions of the region late Saturday into Sunday. Neither storm, especially the weekend one, looks as though it will produce much precipitation. There will be gusty northwest winds at times Friday through Monday, and very strong winds are possible Saturday night into Sunday. Mostly dry weather is expected Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will generally be below normal through the middle of next week.

The first system will affect the area from this evening through Friday morning. Rain chances will increase north of Point Conception this evening (rain becoming likely) with chances of rain spreading south and east tonight and Friday. Rain totals with this system will be unimpressive with most areas possibly receiving 0.10 inches or less although northwest San Luis Obispo County could receive around 0.25 inches. Snow levels will drop from 7500 feet this afternoon down to around 6000 feet tonight and Friday. So, overall, no significant impacts are anticipated with this first storm.

The second storm will move across the area Saturday night through Sunday morning. This particular storm looks even more unimpressive with rain chances. At this time, it looks like any chance of showers will be confined to the mountains as well as interior sections of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.



Rain totals, if any, will once again generally be 0.10 inches or

less with amounts around 0.25 inches possible on the north-facing slopes. Snow levels will be lower with this system, dropping to between 3500 and 4500 feet Saturday night and Sunday.

Second issue through the short term will be northerly winds. For

Thursday night/Friday, models indicate weak northerly gradients, but some decent upper level support in the wake of the storm. So, expect north winds to remain below advisory levels Thursday night/Friday morning, but there is a chance of advisory level north winds Friday afternoon/evening (mainly across the Santa Ynez Range). The winds will abate late Friday night and

Saturday. However for Saturday night and Sunday, stronger

northerly winds are likely.

Mostly dry weather is expected Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will generally be below normal through the middle of next week.