Wednesday morning forecast February 10th
Northerly winds will clear out the marine layer and many of the high clouds. With more sun, temperatures will increase slightly, mainly staying in the 60s.
A ridge of high pressure will build Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. By Thursday night, an upper level low will bring a chance of rain mainly north of Point Conception. Rainfall is expected to be at less than a tenth of an inch.
There is a break from the rain Friday afternoon through Saturday morning with clearing skies as the upper low moves south. Then, a second chance of rain comes Saturday night into Sunday afternoon as a second upper level low sweeps through the region. Small rainfall amounts are expected.
Monday and Tuesday are looking a tad warmer and clearer. Conditions will be dry.
