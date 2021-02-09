Tuesday morning forecast February 9th

Local Forecast

Onshore flow is strengthening and an upper level trough is deepening the marine layer. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the upper 50s to low 60s.

With a thick marine layer, there is a slight chance of drizzle. Once the low clouds clear, there will still be many high clouds, especially on the South Coast. There may be a bit more clearing on the Central Coast.

Northerly winds will clear away the marine layer Wednesday. Coasts and valleys may warm slightly, whereas interior areas may continue to cool slightly.

A small ridge will keep the area dry Thursday during the morning. However, an approaching upper level trough will increase clouds through the day, making light rain possible by nighttime. Temperatures will also cool slightly again.

There is a break from rain chances Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Another upper level low brings a slight chance of rain Saturday night through Sunday.