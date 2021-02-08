Monday morning forecast February 8th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are dropping slightly, reaching the upper 50s to mid 60s. An eddy will bring patchy, dense morning fog to the coast and valleys. Onshore flow will increase mid and high level clouds throughout the day.

Strengthening onshore flow and an upper level trough will deepen the marine layer Tuesday. Light drizzle is unlikely, but possible, on the Central Coast and in the Santa Ynez Valley. Temperatures will continue to cool slightly.

Northerly flow and winds will clear the region of fog and high clouds Wednesday. Temperatures will warm slightly with more sunshine. By Thursday night, an upper level trough will increase clouds once again and create a small chance of rain, especially in northwest San Luis Obispo County.

There is a break from rain chances Friday night through Saturday morning. Another trough will sweep over the region Saturday night, bringing slight chance of rain again. Rainfall would be between a tenth of an inch to half an inch.