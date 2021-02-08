Foggy start to the week

Local Forecast

Temperatures will turn cooler this week with overnight and morning low clouds and fog in coastal and valley areas through Tuesday. There is a chance of precipitation at times across the region late Thursday through Saturday.

Strengthening onshore flow and an upper level trough will deepen the marine layer Tuesday. Light drizzle is unlikely, but possible, on the Central Coast and in the Santa Ynez Valley. Temperatures will stay below average.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 50s to low 60s. Low temperatures in the 40s.

A weak ridge providing, northerly flow and winds will clear the Central Coast of fog Wednesday, but cloud cover should still be expected along the south coast in the morning hours. Temperatures will warm slightly with more sunshine.

Thursday night, an upper level trough will increase clouds once again and create a small chance of rain, especially in northwest San Luis Obispo County. If we do get rain amounts will be light generally less than ".

There is a break from rain chances Friday night through Saturday morning. Another trough will sweep over the region Saturday night, bringing slight chance of rain again. Estimated rainfall would be between a tenth of an inch to half an inch.